Two Australian companies are among Asia's fastest growing tech businesses

Greg Moshal and Beau Bertoli, co-CEOs of Prospa. Supplied



This year’s top five fastest growing tech companies in Asia include two businesses from Australia for the first time.

They are fintech Prospa, which is third on the Asia list, and Cirrus Networks in Perth, an ASX-listed Australian IT solutions integrator, which is fourth.

They are included in the Deloitte Asia 2015 TechFast 500, a list dominated by companies coming out of China.

Prospa was Australia’s 2015 Deloitte TechFast 50 winner. Cirrus Networks was ranked second in last month’s Australian awards.

“These are superb rankings for Australia to punch so far above our collective weight,” says Joshua Tanchel, Deloitte Australia Tech Fast 50 lead partner.

Overall, there are 80 Australian technology companies in the Deloitte Asia 2015 Technology Fast 500.

“This is the first time two Australian companies have reached the top five in the 14 year history of the Asia Technology Fast 500,” Tanchel says.

Here are the top 10 companies:

Prospa, which offers small loans online, has grown almost 7000% over the last three years. Cirrus Networks grew 5571%.

The winner of the Deloitte Asia 2015 TechFast 500 is Korea’s Devsisters, a global entertainment company established to develop and service mobile games and game characters.

Its OvenBreak game is immensely popular in 20 countries and the Cookie Run series has had more than 100 million downloads.

China heads the rankings geographically with the largest number of fast growing companies, 139 in the top 500, up from 100 in 2014.

Australia has 80 companies, New Zealand 54 and South Korea 50.

