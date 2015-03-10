Two Australian chefs made the top 10 in Asia's 50 best restaurants

Tetsuya Wakuda

Bangkok is the region’s hottest dining destination, with two restaurants in the top 10 of the 50 Best Restaurants in Asia, announced in Singapore overnight.

Gaggan, a modern Indian restaurant in Bangkok, took out the top slot, usurping the 2014 winner Nahm, run by expat Australian chef David Thompson. Nahm dropped to 7th place.

David Thompson is regarded as the father of modern Thai cooking and the first chef cooking Thai food to receive a Michelin star. Bangkok had five restaurants in the top 50, including Eat Me, run by ex New Yorker Tim Butler and serving modern international fare.

Australia is not considered part of Asia for the awards, run by an English magazine publisher.

The Asian offshoot of the world’s 50 best restaurants – a sort of Eurovision song contest for eating out, voted for by the industry – revealed Singapore is another favourite with food lovers, with Sydney chef Tetsuya Wakuda’s Marina Bay Sands restaurant, Waku Ghin, dropping two places from last year to rank 9th.

Wakuda was also acknowledged with a lifetime achievement award.

Andre Chiang’s Restaurant Andre was Singapore’s top listing at 5.

The 2013 winner, Narisawa, in Tokyo, was once again at No. 2.

Australian talent featured in other restaurants with Singapore’s The Tippling Club in Singapore run by former Vue de Monde head chef Ryan Clift and Australian-born restaurant manager Marcus Boyle, listed at 36 – a surprise drop from its debut at 23 last year.

Hong Kong is another favourite with the judges, but for French, rather than Cantonese fare. The judges declared Amber the city’s best at No. 6. It’s modern French and run by Dutch-born Richard Ekkebus. It was also named the chef’s choice.

Next was an Italian restaurant, 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, at No. 8, before the 43-year-old Cantonese restaurant Fook Lam Moon and then the modern French of L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon.

Hong Kong dominated the list with nine entries.

Shanghai in China also performed well and countries such as Sri Lanka, Taiwan, South Korea, The Philippines, India and Cambodia also made the cut.

Here’s the top 10.

1. Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand

2. Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

3. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai, China

4. Nihonryori Ryugin, Tokyo, Japan

5. Restaurant André, Singapore

6. Amber, Hong Kong, China

7. Nahm, Bangkok, Thailand

8. 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong, China

9. Waku Ghin, Singapore

10. Jungsik, Seoul, Korea

The full list is here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.