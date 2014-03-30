Two Australian Breast Screening Programs Found Guilty Of Misleading Patients

A Federal Court judge has found two Perth based breast screening companies to have provided patients with misleading and deceptive information.

Safe Breast Imaging and Breast Check were representing a device known as the Multifrequency Electrical Impedance Mammograph as an adequate scientific basis for assessing whether a customer may be at risk of breast cancer.

Sole proprietor of SBI Joanne Firth has admitted that employees who wrote the breast reports, provided to patients after the $145 test, were not medical doctors.

ACCC commissioner Sarah Court said: “What the court and the medical experts have concluded is that these machines cannot determine risk of breast cancer and they are not a credible alternatives to a mammogram.”

