Two Australian Athletes Were Entered In The Wrong Events For The Commonwealth Games

The Australian Commonwealth Games team for 2014. Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty

Two Australian athletes competing in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games have been entered in wrong events due to an administration error.

The mistake was feared to have cost the athletes their chance to compete as the deadline for entries closed on June 11, but the Commonwealth Games Federation has said they should not “suffer because of the failings of their administrators.”

The names of the athletes have not been revealed in order to protect them from worry as they prepare for the Games which start tomorrow.

“But we also had to ensure that the extra numbers could be accommodated at this very late stage within the existing complex operations and schedules, and without unfairly impact on those properly entered,” said CGF President, HRH Prince Imran.

“These athletes have trained for years for the opportunity to take part at Glasgow and we welcome them to these Commonwealth Games and wish them well.”

“The CGF and the Organising Committee are committed to these Games being athlete-centred and sport focused.”

Read the full statement here.

