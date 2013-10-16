14-Year-Old Arrested After Allegedly Bragging On Facebook That She Bullied A Girl Who Killed Herself

Two girls — age 12 and 14 — have been arrested in connection with

the suicide of a 12-year-old girlwho was “terrorized” by several people on social media for nearly a year, the Orlando Sentinel

reports.

The girls have been charged with felony aggravated stalking.

In September, 12-year-old Rebecca Ann Sedwick jumped to her death at an abandoned cement plant in Lakeland, Fla., near Tampa. She had been reportedly bullied by girls who told her to kill herself.

The Sentinel reported that police decided they had enough evidence to charge the girls once the 14-year-old old posted on Facebook on Saturday:

“Yes ik [I know] I bullied Rebecca nd she killed her self but IDGAF <3”

The 14-year-old allegedly started bullying Rebecca once she started dating Rebecca’s ex-boyfriend, according to the Sentinel.

She also allegedly convinced the 12-year-old girl, a former friend of Rebecca’s, to join in the bullying.

The 14-year-old’s father is defending his daughter and told the Associated Press that “none of it’s true.” He said: “My daughter’s a good girl and I’m 100 per cent sure that whatever they’re saying about my daughter is not true.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Tuesday that the 14-year-old was cold and showed “no emotion at all” when she was arrested, according to the AP. Police are considering bringing charges against both girls’ parents because the girls still had access to social media after Rebecca’s suicide.

The girls have been released to their parents and are now on house arrest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.