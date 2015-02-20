Two arrests after organised crime gang steals 800 Apple computers from schools

iPads and Macbooks worth $500,000 were stolen

Two men are facing more than 70 charges over the theft of 800 computers, worth $500,000, in 36 break-ins at schools across New South Wales.

A NSW Police strike force has spent three months chasing the organised crime gang they believe responsible for stealing Macbooks and iPads from Catholic and Christian school has been targeting criminals responsible for the theft of computer equipment from more than 20 schools in the north-west and southern Sydney, the Southern Highlands and Illawarra.

Police believe the gang targeted private schools from Kiama to Kellyville. The computers were sold using online sales websites and pawn shops.

Investigators raided a pawn shop in Kings Cross last month and recovered 176 computers.

Yesterday morning, a 20-year-old man was arrested in South Windsor and charged with 44 offences including 22 counts of aggravated break and enter, and taking part in a criminal group. On Tuesday, another 20-year-old from Ebenezer was arrested and faces 26 similar charges, including 12 break-ins at private school. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Penrith local court on February 27.

Investigations are continuing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.