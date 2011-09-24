Two Apps That Show The Depth Of What Facebook Shipped Yesterday

Yesterday Mark Zuckerberg announced a sweeping set of changes to Facebook. If you, for some weird reason, weren’t aware of the changes there’s LOTS of press coverage over on Techmeme. So, instead of rehashing that, I thought I’d go and talk with developers.
Here’s the insights from them. What are they? colour (a new kind of life-sharing app for mobile phones) and Social Reader (a new kind of social news reader from the Washington Post).
First, a look at colour. Yes, this is the app that was Silicon Valley’s biggest startup “failure” in quite a while. But here it’s back and back in a HUGE way. I really am having fun with this app, which is totally integrated into Facebook and does a lot more than the old version (live video, for instance). Really amazing. Sign up for the beta at http://www.colour.com/#landing
Note how they are using Facebook’s platform to hold ALL data. This is a new move for Silicon Valley startups.
Now, let’s look at the Social Reader, from Washington Post. This is a web-based app that sits entirely in Facebook. Now you can see what your friends are reading (and they can see what you are reading). Try that at https://apps.facebook.com/wpsocialreader/
This is most cool.
These two apps show how EVERYTHING in your life will be touched by social technologies. Great stuff.
