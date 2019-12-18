Eating 2 apples a day may lower cholesterol, helping ward off heart attacks and strokes

Glayan/iStock An apple a day is good, but two may be best for your heart.

Eating two apples a day may help lower high cholesterol, according to a new study.

Researchers believe the high fibre and micronutrient content of apples, including beneficial compounds called polyphenols, are behind the benefits.

The small study could add to what we know about eating fruits and veggies as part of a heart-healthy diet.

There may be a half-truth in the old adage that an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

A new study, published December 16 in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that eating two whole apples daily can lower blood cholesterol, helping to prevent a heart attack or a stroke.

To come to their conclusion, researchers from the Edmund Mach Foundation in Italy looked at 40 adults who had slightly high cholesterol levels but were otherwise healthy over an eight-week test period. Half the group was assigned to eat two apples a day, while the other half was given an apple-juice beverage containing an the amount of sugar in two apples.

Both groups were asked to record everything they ate and drank, and to avoid making other changes in their diet, exercise routine, medication, and other lifestyle factors.

After a several-week break, the groups switched, and participants who previously consumed whole fruit were given the apple juice instead. This kind of study, called a crossover trial, helps researchers compare results of different methods for the same person, instead of comparing two different people. You could say they’re comparing apples to apples.

The study found that when participants ate two fresh apples a day they had lower blood cholesterol than when they drank apple juice. The results led the researchers to conclude that compounds in the whole fruit, particularly fibre, could have a promising role in promoting heart health.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Apple-juice drinks don’t seem to have the same heart-healthy benefits as the whole fruit because they lack the fibre.

Apples are high in pectin, a specific type of dietary fibre that affects how we metabolize fat



Pectin, along with other types of fibre, is a good food source for the healthy bacteria in the human gut known as the microbiome, which has been linked to everything from weight loss to mental health. Apples are one of the best food sources of pectin, along with oranges, carrots, and peaches.

Along with fibre, apples are also a good source of polyphenols, or antioxidant compounds in plant foods that are associated with better overall health, including a lower risk of most chronic illnesses like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Researchers believe it’s mostly pectin and other forms of fibre that have a cholesterol mitigating effect, according to the study, although the polyphenols may also be important.

Interestingly, the results also suggested women might be more susceptible of the cholesterol-lowering benefits of apples than men, but the study wasn’t designed to compare results based on gender so it’s too soon to draw a gender-related conclusion.

Ultimately, more research is needed to understand how, if, and for whom apples can affect high cholesterol. Meantime, the study adds to existing research that suggests apples can be a beneficial part of a heart-healthy diet, along with other whole fruits and vegetables.



