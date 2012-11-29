'Two And A Half Men' Teen Finally Apologizes For Slamming His Show

Miley Cyrus appeared on the show as Jones’ love interest just last month.

After “Two And A Half Men” star Angus T. Jones’ remarks slamming his hit CBS show went viral earlier this week, the 19-year-old is finally apologizing for telling fans to stop watching his “filth.””I apologise if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed,” Jones, whose comments came during an apparent religious awakening for the actor in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, wrote in a statement late Tuesday.



Jones continued, “Chuck Lorre, Peter Roth and many others at Warner Bros. and CBS are responsible for what has been one of the most significant experiences in my life to date.”

A younger Jones at an awards show with his then co-star, Charlie Sheen, who blames CBS exec Chuck Lorre for the child actor’s outspoken video.

In the meantime, former “Two And A Half Men” star and longtime Lorre rival, Charlie Sheen, is speaking out to TMZ about the current drama, blaming Lorre for the teen star’s “emotional tsunami.””I dare anyone to spend 10 years in the laugh-track that is Chuck Lorre’s hive of oppression and not suffer some form of an emotional tsunami,” continued Sheen.

But in spite of urging viewers to stop watching the CBS show because he said he no longer wanted to be a part of it, Jones is currently trying to smooth things over with his boss’ at CBS and keep that $350,000 per episode paycheck.

Read Jones’ full apology statement below:

I have been the subject of much discussion, speculation and commentary over the past 24 hours. While I cannot address everything that has been said or right every misstatement or misunderstanding, there is one thing I want to make clear. Without qualification, I am grateful to and have the highest regard and respect for all of the wonderful people on Two and Half Men with whom I have worked and over the past 10 years who have become an extension of my family. Chuck Lorre, Peter Roth and many others at Warner Bros. and CBS are responsible for what has been one of the most significant experiences in my life to date. I thank them for the opportunity they have given and continue to give me and the help and guidance I have and expect to continue to receive from them. I also want all of the crew and cast on our show to know how much I personally care for them and appreciate their support, guidance and love over the years. I grew up around them and know that the time they spent with me was in many instances more than with their own families. I learned life lessons from so many of them and will never forget how much positive impact they have had on my life. I apologise if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed. I never intended that.

