Miley Cyrus' Awful Appearance On 'Two And A Half Men' Gave The Show Its Highest Ratings This Season

13.6 million viewers tuned in to see Miley Cyrus’ guest appearance last night on “Two and a Half” men.



The number was a 14 per cent rise from last week’s 11.4 million, making it the tenth season’s highest-rated episode so far.

Cyrus played an irksome 19-year-old “southern chatterbox”–a description which sounds eerily similar to her earlier “Hannah Montana” character–who comes to visit Ashton Kutcher’s character Walden.

Housemaid Bertha (Conchata Ferrell) described Cyrus’ character as, “what you get when hillbillies have unprotected sex with hummingbirds.”

Though none of CBS’ clips really do what we’re speaking of justice, the first minute of this clip with Miley will give you an idea of her character:



