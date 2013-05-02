Jon Cryer Gets 'Two And A Half Men' Salary Raise, But Ashton Kutcher Doesn't

CBS is paying big money to keep “Two and a Half Men” stars Jon Cryer and Ashton Kutcher on the show for an upcoming 11th season.



Cryer’s salary was just bumped from less than $600,000 to $620,000 an episode (when including perks), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Ashton Kutcher will remain the highest-paid sitcom actor on television with his $700,000 per episode paycheck.

With 22 episodes a season, that means Kutcher rakes in $15.4 million — but the show still isn’t as successful in the ratings as it was when Charlie Sheen starred on the show until he was fired in 2011.

The CBS sitcom’s April 25 episode hit a series-low 2.8 rating in the 18-to-49 demo, according to THR.

Another change in the new season is the loss of 19-year-old series regular Angus T. Jones, who angered series co-creator Chuck Lorre in November by calling the show “filth” and begging viewers not to watch it in a viral video.

The actor, who is making more than $300,000 an episode this season and has been with the show since its launch in 2003, has rarely been seen on the show save for Skype sessions after his character joined the Army.

