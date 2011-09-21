CHARLIE'S BIG NIGHT: Everything You Need To Know About The Roast, "Two And A Half Men," Sheen's Next Move And The Backlash To All Of It

Last night was all about Sheen TV.



Comedy Central’s roast of the embattled actor — starring Seth MacFarlane, Kate Walsh and William Shatner, to name a few — aired.

“Two and a Half Men” — now the domain of Ashton Kutcher — premiered to the tune of 28 million viewers.

Here are the highlights — and what they mean for all parties going forward.

Charlie Harper’s funeral kicked off the “Men” premiere — and a long parade of guest stars.

Jenny McCarthy played a scorned ex at the funeral, John Stamos was a prospective buyer of the house (until he realised he had had a threesome with Charlie there years before), and Jenna Elfman and Tom Gibson were a bickering couple who also came to look at the house.

“Men” had almost as many jabs as the Comedy Central roast did.

As Jon Cryer‘s Alan Harper eulogized Charlie — “a sad day for everyone” — McCarthy called out, “Speak for yourself!” The scene went on to list the STDs they had contracted from him. Russell (Martin Mull) asked if he would ever see the $38,000 Charlie owes him for drugs, a clear reference to Sheen’s own use.

Here’s how Chuck Lorre decided to kill Charlie off.

We go on to learn that Charlie married his stalker Rose and after she caught him cheating, he “fell” in front of an oncoming subway and exploded like a “balloon full of meat.”

And here’s how Ashton made his entrance:

As Alan prepared to scatter Charlie’s remains on the beach, he was startled by a wet, bearded Kutcher pressed up against the window. Alan promptly dropped the urn on the floor, spilling Charlie everywhere and deciding he’ll just “dust bust” him later.

Kutcher seemed to find the whole thing pretty funny.

Kutcher plays Walden Schmidt, the awkward but attractive billionaire who at the end of the episode buys Charlie’s house. Several times he looked like he was about to lose it and start laughing.

Yep, he got naked.

When Alan saw how upset Walden was, he offered to go out for a drink with him and talk, and to throw his clothes in the dryer. Walden jumped at the offer and stripped down right there in the living room.

Though you already know a lot about the roast, let us just say that Seth MacFarlane and relative unknown Amy Schumer won the night with their outrageous comments that weren’t always directed at Sheen.

MacFarlane hit everyone at the dais with biting remarks, calling Kate Walsh the “hottest actress of 2002,” and read aloud a Sheen obituary he had written, saying it was the same one he’d done for Amy Winehouse except that he’d had to take out “a talent who would be missed.”

Amy Schumer made a lot of great jokes, but crossed the line when she used late “Jackass” star Ryan Dunn‘s death in a joke about Steve-O, who looked stunned at the punchline.

Sheen’s demeanor throughout the roast was sanguine — he’s ready to get back to being a professional.

He laughed at most of the jokes and raised his eyebrows a few times. And when it was his turn, Sheen didn’t hold back, appearing even and collected as he zinged (zung?) the roasters.

Which makes sense, since it’s time to collect his Warner Bros. payout and sell his new show.

Sheen could get up to $25 million.

The backlash to a frequently-hit punchline is already building.

Many of the roasters made jokes involving Sheen’s domestic violence issues, which he laughed off — but some, including the co-hosts of “The View,” didn’t take them as well.

Video below.

