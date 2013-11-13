Two Americans Among More Than 1,700 Dead In Philippine Super Typhoon

REUTERS/Erik De Castro Residents walk past the ruins of houses, which were destroyed after Super Typhoon Haiyan battered Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 10, 2013.

State Department says 2 Americans have been killed in typhoon in Philippines

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says two Americans have died in the typhoon tragedy in the Philippines.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki (SAH’-kee) says that number could go up as the department receives additional information.

She says the U.S. Embassy in Manila is providing consular assistance to the families of those who died. She says a team of embassy officials planned to travel to the impacted area on Wednesday to further assist victims.

The official death toll is more than 1,700, but as many as 10,000 are feared dead and more than 9 million people have been affected by the storm in the archipelago nation of more than 7,000 islands.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.