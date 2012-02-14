Two American Concert Promoters Are Being Held Captive In An Angolan Hotel

Rapper Nas

Photo: Flickr/ChrisCatania

Two concert promoters — a father and son duo from New Jersey — are being left to foot the bill after rappers Nas and Jemiah Jai allegedly took a $315,000 advance and never appeared for a gig in Angola, according to Candice Giove at the New York Post. Patrick Allocco and his 22-year-old son of the same name are being held in the Epic Sana Hotel in the country’s capital according to Giove.



They were reportedly taken captive by armed men affiliated with Angolan promoter Henrique Miguel, who is said to be upset the rappers did not show for a New Year’s Day performance.

Though Nas eventually returned his advance money three weeks later, $15,000 from Jemiah Jai is allegedly still unaccounted for.

The American Embassy in Angola has reportedly refused the two Americans refuge, saying that the father and son were not under threat of serious harm.

Meanwhile, the Jersey residents must allegedly pay $500 a night for their hotel room and have been told by hotel employees “Don’t ever leave a hotel again. You’re a target.”

