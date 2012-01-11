Two Alaska Villages Are Dangerously Close To Running Out Of Heating Fuel

Photo: Wonderlane via Flickr

A harsh winter is taking a heavy toll on fuel supplies in Alaska. Two villages in the midst of 45-below temperatures have almost run out of heating oil, forcing a Noatak town store to ration borrowed supplies, the Anchorage Daily News reports. The village of Kobuk has turned to a city reserve tank. Meanwhile, locals with snowmobiles are selling wood for stoves to their neighbours. Both towns expect new shipments in the coming days.At the same time, a delivery of diesel and unleaded gasoline to Nome has been delayed by ice in the Bering Sea, notes a separate ADN story. “Really dynamic ice” has occasionally brought a Russian fuel tanker and Coast Guard ice cutter to a halt, says a Coast Guard rep. Still, “as long as we’re making progress, we’re going to Nome,” he adds. The trouble follows an earlier delayed fuel delivery in the fall.



This post originally appeared at Newser.

