Two aeroplanes collided mid-air, killing 7 people in Alaska including a state representative

Two planes collided mid-air in Alaska on Friday, killing all 7 people who were on board on both, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The Alaska DPS reported Alaska state representative Gary Knopp was the sole occupant of one plane, and six people were on the other aircraft.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Newlin expressed condolences to Rep. Knopp and his family and ordered the US flag and Alaska state flag to be flown at half-staff until August 3rd.

According to the Alaska DPS report, six people died at the scene of the collision and one died while being transported to a local hospital. The victims of the fatal collision included Alaska state representative Gary Knopp who was the sole occupant of one plane and six people who were on the other aircraft.

The Alaska DPS identified individuals on board as pilot Gregory Bell, 57, from Alaska; David Rogers, 40, a guide from Kansas; as well as Caleb Hulsey, 26, Heather Hulsey, 25, Mackay Hulsey, 24, and Kirstin Wright, 23, who were from South Carolina.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Newlin expressed condolences to Rep. Knopp, who he called a “skilled pilot” in a tweet Friday, as well as to his Knopp’s family. He also ordered the US and Alaska state flag to fly at half-staff until August 3rd.

The Alaska DPS said that the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the collision.

