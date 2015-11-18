Two Air France planes flying to Paris have been diverted after a bomb threat

Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/ Getty.

Two Air France flights bound for Paris have been diverted to US airports following an alleged bomb threat.

According to unconfirmed reports flight AF65 was forced to land at Salt Lake City after take off from LAX. Ground staff reportedly received a phone call alerting them to a bomb on board the plane.

The US Federal Aviation Administration told The New York Times that passengers and crew members are being transferred to the terminal.

Flight AF55 from Washington DC to Paris was also diverted to an airport in Halifax, Nova Scotia due to a security incident.

More to come.

