REPORT: Two former Federal agents are being charged with Bitcoin money laundering

Benoit Tessier/Reuters A Bitcoin (virtual currency) paper wallet with QR codes and coins are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris July 11, 2014.

The New York Times is reporting that two former Federal agents, who both worked on the Silk Road case, are going to be charged with Bitcoin money laundering.

“The former agents are Carl Mark Force IV, who worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Shaun Bridges, who worked for the Secret Service,” the report said.

Force and Bridges worked undercover investigating Silk Road, an Internet black market.

We’ll have more in a moment.

NOW WATCH: This is what separates the Excel masters from the wannabes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.