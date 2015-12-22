A startup founder is launching her Twitter recommendation app in 12 US cities over the next 12 weeks

Twizoo Twizoo was founded by Madeline Parra.

Madeline Parra, founder and CEO of recommendation app Twizoo, is launching her app in 12 US cities over the next 84 days as part of a “digital road trip”.

Twizoo draws on Twitter’s feed of real time data to serve up suggestions on the best places to eat and drink.

The app is currently only available in London and San Francisco but Parra claims people all over the world can benefit from Twizoo’s service.

“Some may call this [digital road trip] sheer madness,” wrote Parra on the company blog. “Crazy talk. And yes, we do have a knack for living on the wild side… but this expansion is common sense.

“Since March 2014, Twizoo has crunched almost 46 million tweets about restaurants and bars across London and San Francisco. But, millions of diners and sippers around the world are sharing their opinions on Twitter, not just in London and San Francisco.”

The company, which wants to become the “intelligence layer” on top of Twitter, claims launching in each of the new cities is as easy as flicking on a switch.

Every Monday over the next 12 weeks Twizoo will launch in a new American city. A full list of the launch dates can be found below.

In April this year Twizoo raised $1.7 million (£1.2 million) from investors at the likes of Downing Ventures and EC1 Capital to advance its technology.

Ultimately, the startup wants to use its algorithm — which pulls data from Twitter to gauge people’s opinions on a localised basis — across a range of categories in which people might need to take an instant opinion poll. Restaurants, hotels, movies, politics — you name it, Twizoo wants to be able to tell you what people are thinking right now, and make live recommendations about it.

Twizoo launch dates

Chicago: 21-Dec

Las Vegas: 28-Dec

Atlanta: 4-Jan

New York: 11-Jan

Boston: 18-Jan

Seattle: 25-Jan

Houston: 1-Feb

Philadelphia: 8-Feb

San Diego: 15-Feb

Austin: 22-Feb

Los Angeles: 29-Feb

Miami: 7-Mar

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.