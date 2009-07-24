Twitter Nukes Tons Of Spammers

If the number of your Twitter followers drops today, don’t sweat it. It’s not you, it’s Twitter.



Twitter is correcting data inconsistencies in user’s follower counts, the company announced today:

For some time, the follower and following counts we display have been incorrect for some folks. We’re soon to push a change that will address this issue. This means that the count you see in your sidebar should match what you see on your follower and following pages.

The company warns that as it fixes the errors and purges the system of spam accounts, follower counts will drop for some people, especially ones with large followings.

We’re bullish on the possibilities of Twitter search. So it’s good to see Twitter actively nuking spam accounts, which could really muck up that business’s prospects.

