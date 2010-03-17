Twitter's Website Sends 0.14% Of Visits To News Sites

Last week, Twitter.com sent 0.14% of “upstream visits” to News and Media sites.



That number comes from Hitwise, whose “upstream visits” include direct links and counts whether a user was on Twitter.com before they visited a news site. They don’t count visits from users who click on links from clients like Tweetdeck or an iPhone application like Tweetie.

But during the past year, upstream visits from Twitter.com to News and Media sites grew by 54%. Facebook was the No. 3 source of visits to News and Media websites last week, with 3.64% coming from Zuckerberg’s platform. 1.27% came from Google News.

Here’s Hitwise’s breakdown of the top referred-to sites on Twitter.com, with the Huffington Post, CNN.com, and The New York Times leading the pack:

