- Google’s former China boss forms an investment firm [WSJ]
- France protests Google Books, too [PaidContent]
- Twitter’s Web design is terrible [Andrew Baron]
- A Q&A with the Playfish cofounder [ISG]
- How Honda screwed up its Facebook page [All Facebook]
- Whatever you do, don’t have sex with Hitler (NSFW) [AdFreak]
- The average user spent 5 hours on Facebook in July [AdAge]
- ESPN celebrates 30 years [Huffington Post]
- Newspaper seeks online donations [Fading to Black]
- What’s in this month’s magazines [Current TV]
