Twitter's Web Design Is Terrible

Nicholas Carlson
  • Google’s former China boss forms an investment firm [WSJ]
  • France protests Google Books, too [PaidContent]
  • Twitter’s Web design is terrible [Andrew Baron]
  • A Q&A with the Playfish cofounder [ISG]
  • How Honda screwed up its Facebook page [All Facebook]
  • Whatever you do, don’t have sex with Hitler (NSFW) [AdFreak]
  • The average user spent 5 hours on Facebook in July [AdAge]
  • ESPN celebrates 30 years [Huffington Post]
  • Newspaper seeks online donations [Fading to Black]
  • What’s in this month’s magazines [Current TV]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us