Twitter's Most Powerful Tweets Of 2010

Photo: Robert Scoble via Flickr

Over the last 12 months, Twitter grew by more than 100 million users, who helped the network pump out more than 25 billion tweets.What’s impressive about all those tweets is how, 140 characters at a time, they changed the way we lived 2010.



Narrowing the list to just 10, Twitter decided the most “powerful Tweets have impact, relevance and resonance.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.