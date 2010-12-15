Twitter's Most Powerful Tweets Of 2010

Photo: Robert Scoble via Flickr
Over the last 12 months, Twitter grew by more than 100 million users, who helped the network pump out more than 25 billion tweets.What’s impressive about all those tweets is how, 140 characters at a time, they changed the way we lived 2010.
Narrowing the list to just 10, Twitter decided the most “powerful Tweets have impact, relevance and resonance.”
#10 Hey Internet: I'm headed to your town on a half-assed comedy & music tour. Go to http://TeamCoco.com for tix. I repeat: It's half-assed.
After his departure from the Tonight Show, Conan O'Brien used Twitter to announce that he was hitting the road for two-month-long comedy tour, called 'Legally Prohibited From Being Funny on Television.' Fans jumped at the chance to see Conan live: shows were almost sold out in a matter of hours.
The FIFA World Cup final represented the largest period of sustained activity for an event in Twitter's history: during the final game, people from 172 countries tweeted in 27 different languages. Twitter put fans in direct touch with teams, players and commentators--and when Spain celebrated its big win in the Final, defender Carles Puyol captured the zeal with a Twitpic of the scene from his perch at the victory ceremony.
#8 Congratulations to Raul Labrador on a hard-earned win, and best of luck as Idaho's next Congressman.
Twitter was a powerful campaign tool during the 2010 U.S. Midterm Elections, and Election Night results often broke first on Twitter. Demonstrating how quickly the world of political communications is changing, Idaho incumbent Walt Minnick's campaign manager issued a concession Tweet.
#7 Today's my last day at Sun. I'll miss it. Seems only fitting to end on a #haiku. Financial crisis/Stalled too many customers/CEO no more
When the CEO of one of the most high-profile technology companies in the world announced he was stepping down, he kept his resignation letter to 140 characters. Jonathan Schwartz left Sun Microsystems with a simple message.
#6 The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince William to Miss Catherine Middleton - www.princeofwales.gov.uk
In a royal first, Clarence House, the Prince of Wales' private office, created a Twitter account to announce Prince William's engagement to Kate Middleton. Not how Henry VIII did it.
In late September, civil unrest in Ecuador increased dramatically after a new law cut benefits for public servants. President Rafael Correa accused opposition and military forces of a coup attempt, and used Twitter to declare a state of emergency in a Tweet. Leaders across Latin America and the world tweeted in response to show their support for the people of Ecuador.
#3 I've had a serious injury and NEED Help! Can somone please call Winding Trails in Farmington, CT tell them I'm stuck bike crash in woods.
Twitter to the rescue: When she crashed her bike in a forest with no cell phone reception, a gravely injured triathlete saved her own life when she tweeted out a desperate call for help.
#2 Welcome to @twitter President Medvedev! RT @KremlinRussia_E: Hello everyone! I'm on Twitter, and this is my first tweet.
When Russian President joined Twitter, the White House immediately reached out to welcome him to the Twitterverse. Obama's quote: Red phones no longer required.
#1 @usairforce find a way to let Doctors without Borders planes land in Haiti: http://bit.ly/8hYZOK THE most effective at this.
After the massive 7.0 earthquake in Haiti, Doctors Without Borders flew in a team of physicians to assist the wounded, but they were unable to get clearance to land the plane. Reporter Ann Curry used Twitter to convince the U.S. Air Force to allow the flight to land.
