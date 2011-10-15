Twitter's Top Engineer Bolts A Year After Joining

Twitter’s VP of engineering just split the company, Kara Swisher of AllThingsD reports.



Mike Abbott will become an entrepreneur-in-residence at Benchmark Capital.

Abbott joined Twitter only a year ago. He was supposed to come in and professionalize the company’s engineering corp.

Peter Fenton, a Benchmark partner and Twitter board member, says Abbott did everything he was asked.

“What Mike Abbott accomplished at Twitter is nothing short of heroic,” he says.

Fenton told AllThingsD:

“We applaud him for that extraordinary accomplishment. As we continue to work closely with the team at Twitter, we’re delighted to welcome Mike to Benchmark as an entrepreneur in residence. Mike will not only continue to lend his considerable talents to supporting the team at Twitter, but as a true entrepreneur at heart, will undoubtedly be an incredible asset to our entrepreneurs and our portfolio overall.”

An investor who recently sold his stake in Twitter tells us that there are organisation problems inside the company.

“A lot of people [at Twitter] don’t know who they report to; they don’t understand who’s responsible for certain deals. That’s the stuff that ultimately makes companies crumble from the inside.”

For every person that’s leaving Twitter these days, the company is hiring as many.

It’s pretty normal for big, growing startups to cycle through a high-turnover period like this as early employees leave and management tries to find the right people to turn the thing into a big, profitable enterprise. It happened to Google. It happened to Facebook. It happened to Apple.

We have an understanding with Twitter PR that this is not the kind of story it is going to comment on.

We’d like to hear more about what’s going on inside of Twitter. Reach us at [email protected] or 646.376.6014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.