Twitter's Stolen Docs Reveal Internal Product Ideas

According to stolen documents published on TechCrunch, Twitter plans to have $140 million revenues by 2010 and $1.5 billion sales by 2013. How?



Notes from a meeting incidate:

Verified accounts, the “fastest way to make money without putting a whole organisation behind it.”

Search ads.

Sponsored Tweets

AdSense Widgets

Payments

Here are the notes:

