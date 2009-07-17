Twitter's Stolen Docs Reveal Internal Product Ideas

According to stolen documents published on TechCrunch, Twitter plans to have $140 million revenues by 2010 and $1.5 billion sales by 2013. How?
Notes from a meeting incidate:
- Verified accounts, the “fastest way to make money without putting a whole organisation behind it.”
- Search ads.
- Sponsored Tweets
- AdSense Widgets
- Payments
Here are the notes:
