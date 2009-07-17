Twitter's Stolen Docs Reveal Internal Product Ideas

Nicholas Carlson

According to stolen documents published on TechCrunch, Twitter plans to have $140 million revenues by 2010 and $1.5 billion sales by 2013. How?

Notes from a meeting incidate:

  • Verified accounts, the “fastest way to make money without putting a whole organisation behind it.”
  • Search ads.
  • Sponsored Tweets
  • AdSense Widgets
  • Payments

Here are the notes:

