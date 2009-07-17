Twitter's Stolen Docs Ask: "How Could Facebook Kill Us?"

TechCrunch published more internal Twitter docs the blog recieved from a hacker who stole them.



Reading them, we’re fascinated by how seriously Twitter takes its competition with Facebook.

At one point, Twitter execs held a meeting to answer the question “How could Facebook kill us?”

It’s a list of steps Facebook could take.

Of course, what’s really interesting about it is how many of them Facebook has taken since the meeting was held.

For instance, Facebook has already announced plans to build real-time search, public status message, and making SMS status updates more available.

It’s all stuff we covered in our post “Zuckerberg takes the Gates approach to Twitter.”

Here are the minutes, and below, Twitter’s ideas for defending itself:





