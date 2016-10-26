Twitter's stock is popping on 'market gossip' that Disney is interested again

Twitter investors are still eager for a sale.

The company’s shares popped in after hours trading on Tuesday following a report from Betaville that says Disney has “rekindled interest” in buying the struggling social network.

Citing “well informed types,” Betaville’s Ben Harrington says the two companies are “now thrashing out a deal after agreeing on a price – thought to be in the high 20s per share – at the back end of last week.”

Twitter and Disney declined to comment.

Twitter’s stock immediately jumped more than 4% in after hours trading to over $18 per share on the report despite Betaville’s caution that it should be treated as “market gossip that hasn’t been tested through formal journalistic channels.”

Wall Street is clearly eager for a Twitter acquisition, particularly after the last round of supposed bidders, including Disney, Google and Salesforce, all vanished.

