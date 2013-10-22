Here Is Twitter's Prediction For Today's Jobs Report

Twitter is bearish on today’s jobs report.
The median estimate for today’s nonfarm payrolls number is +173,000, below the Wall Street consensus estimate of 180,000.
The mean estimate, however, is 202,000, suggesting a few predictions for a big blow-out number.
These forecasts are provided by financemonk.com, which crowdsourced estimates from Twitter users tweeting the hashtag #NFPGuesses.
