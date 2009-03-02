Twitter's Secret Business Model Will Work - VC

Spark partner Todd Dagres updates Scott Kirsner at Innovation Economy on Twitter’s secret business model, which he says is very much alive (Spark and Union Square Ventures are Twitter’s lead VCs):

“We think it’s kind of funny to listen to people talk about the lack of a business model,” [Todd] said. “We know how we’re going to do it, and we’re very confident about how we’re going to do it, and it’s not necessarily in our interest to tell people how we’re going to do it. There is a biz model that has yet to be implemented. Of course, I can’t guarantee it’s going to work.”

Dagres continued, “All of a sudden there will be some changes that won’t undermine the experience or the virality — but it will be pretty obvious how we’re going to moentize it.” More here >

So there you go. And, yes, we’re still sticking by our prediction that Twitter will be worth more than $1 billion someday. Like Todd, we’ve almost never seen a company’s product get adopted this fast.

via DealBook

