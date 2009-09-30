Twitter's Road To $1 Billion







Twitter didn’t become a billion-dollar company last week thanks to any single event or innovation.It took a combination of small, crucial moments, whopping momentum changers, and assists from others.

Sometimes help came from the strangest places — like Iran. Twitter wouldn’t be where it is now if Mahmoud Ahmadinejad hadn’t seemed to steal Iran’s elections in June 2009.

When rioters took to Twitter to organise their protests on Tehran’s streets, it kept the company in international headlines for weeks on end.

On at least two occasions, help for Twitter came from the gods.

In August 2006, a small earthquake in San Francisco — and the rush of Tweets that followed — woke Twitter users to the service’s possibilities as a breaking news outlet.

In January 2007, Steve Jobs introduced the Apple iPhone — the perfect device for Tweeting.

For us, the road to Twitter’s $1 billion milestone can be marked by 22 crucial milestones. They are:

circa 2000 – 2001, Jack Dorsey comes up with an idea

May 2006, Twttr launches

May 2006, Twitter’s first tweet

July 2006, TechCrunch covers Twttr

August 2006, Users tweet about a San Francisco earthquake

Fall 2006, Twttr becomes Twitter

January 2007, Steve Jobs introduces the iPhone

January 2007, Twitteriffic launches

March 2007, Twitter dominates SXSW

July 2007, Twitter raises $1 million at a $5 million valuation

October 2007, Google acquires Jaiku

Winter – Spring 2008, Twitter fails a lot — recovers

May 2008, Twitter raises $22 million

November 2008, President-elect Barack Obama thanks his Twitter followers

November 2008, Shaq joins Twitter

Fall 2008, Facebook tries to acquire Twitter

February 2009, Twitter raises $35 million

April 2009, CNN acquires Twitter account CNNbrk

April 2009, Oprah joins Twitter

June 2009, Iran riots over elections

September 2009, Twitter raises $100 million at a $1 billion valuation







circa 2000 – 2001, Jack Dorsey comes up with an idea

content=”These pages now hang framed in Twitter’s offices. Cofounder Jack Dorsey told the L.A. Times he drew them up around 2000 or 2001.

















May 2006, Twttr launches

content=”Before it was Twitter, Twitter was Twttr. It was also green and white before it was blue and white.





















March 2006, Twitter's first tweet

We would have gone with something clever and allusive like '@Ev, Come Here. I need you.' But for Twitter's first message ever, Jack chose to simply answer the question Twitter still asks its users today: 'What are you doing?'















July 2006, TechCrunch covers Twttr

content=”Reviewing Twitter for the first time in July 2006, TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington gave the service ‘a thumbs up for innovation and good execution on a simple but viral idea.’

















August 2006, Users tweet about a San Francisco earthquake

content=”When a small earthquake shook San Francisco in August 2006 and word quickly spread through Twitter, it was an early ‘ah-ha!’ moment for users and company-watchers.

















Fall 2006, Twttr becomes Twitter

Twitter began looking like it looks now in Fall 2006.















January 2007, Steve Jobs introduces the iPhone

Twitter was built for old-fashioned SMS, but because the service is all about link and photo-sharing, it works best on tiny, mobile computer. Apple put 50 million of those on the market starting in January 2007.















January 2007, Twitterrific launches

Twitter hasn't updated its design much at all since Fall 2006. Instead, it lets third-parties developers build new and better ways for users to interact. One of those developers is The Iconfactory, which first launched its popular and award-winning Twitter app Twitterrific in January 2007. Today, dozens of companies make dozens of Twitter apps, for computers, set-top boxes, phones, etc.















March 2007, Twitter dominates SXSW

content=”Twitter adoption hit another gear during 2007’s SXSW Interactive conference in Austin, Texas as geeks flocked to the service to organise impromptu parties.























July 2007, Twitter raises $5 million.

content=”Twitter launched as a product of another company, Odeo. But Odeo’s founders saw its potential and bought out their own investors before launching Twitter as its own company.





















October 2007, Google acquires Jaiku

By acquiring Jaiku in October 2007 and then ignoring it til shutting it down in Winter 2009, Google spared Twitter fierce competition over users.















Winter – Spring 2008, Twitter fails a lot

content=”Twitter users got to know the Twitter Fail Whale very well during Spring 2008, as Twitter surged with popularity and neearly caved under the pressure.

















May 2008, Twitter raises $22 million

Prominant venture capitalist Bijan Sabet of Spark Capital joined new and old investors in writing Twitter a $22 million check in May 2008. Early rumours pegged the valuation at $80 million.















October 2008, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down

content=”Some said it was because Twitter wasn’t scaling properly and some said it was because Twitter still wasn’t making money, but it October 2008, Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO and cofounder Ev Williams took over.



















November 2008, President-elect Barack Obama thanks his Twitter followers

During the 2008 Presidential election, Twitter's profile rose with Barack Obama's. That candidate and others made it a central part of their grassroots efforts.















November 2008, Shaq joins Twitter

content=”Shaq wasn’t the first celebrity to join Twitter when he signed up in November 2008. But he’s been the best.

















Fall 2008, Facebook tries to acquire Twitter

The old line is that something's worth what someone is willing to pay for it. In Fall 2008, Facebook offered $100 million in cash and $400 million in stock to acquire Twitter. Twitter turned the offer down.















February 2009, Twitter raises $35 million

Following the Facebook offer, VCs beat down Twitter's door in February 2009 to hand it another $35 million, this time at a $250 million valuation.















April 2009, CNN acquires Twitter account CNNbrk

content=”In April 2009, CNN found itself in a high-profile race to one million Twitter followers with C-list celebrity Ashton Kutcher.



















April 2009, Oprah joins Twitter

'The Oprah Effect' came to Twitter in April 2009. The traffic followed in a huge way.















June 2009, Iran riots over elections

When rioters protesting Iran's elections took to Twitter to get their message out and organise for several weeks in June, the service became nightly international news. The hype hasn't slowed since.



caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”september-2009-twitter-raises-100-million-at-a-1-billion-valuation-22″

title=”September 2009, Twitter Raises $100 Million at a $1 Billion valuation.”

content=”Jackpot!”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aaa57cab00245640f8fe3ca/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

