Twitter's Revenue Plan Revealed: Hire Someone To Come Up With One

All we know so far about messaging service Twitter’s revenue plans — scheduled to be magically revealed in Q1 2009 — is what the New York Times reported in early December:



“[Twitter] will figure out a way to charge businesses who use Twitter to talk with customers or sell products. Companies like JetBlue Airways, Dell and Whole Foods Market have used Twitter in these ways.”

Beyond that, details are hazy. Here’s why: Twitter hasn’t figured them out yet. Now it’s hiring somebody — the company’s first product manager — to help. From the job description:

As Twitter’s first product manager focused on revenue generation, you will play a defining role in the formulation of Twitter’s business. Your job will be to lead the definition and execution of the products and features that will lead to monetization of the Twitter platform.

