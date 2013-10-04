Twitter Lost $US69 Million On $US254 Million In Revenue During The First Half Of This Year

Jay Yarow

Compared to other major tech companies, Twitter is pretty small.

The company’s IPO filing reveals that it lost $US69 million on $US254 million in revenue through the first six months of the year. Facebook earned $US1 billion on $US3.3 billion in revenue for the same period.

Twitter is growing faster, though. Its revenue was up 107% on a year-over-year basis, compared to Facebook which grew 46%.

In this chart, you can see how Twitter’s revenue, and losses have been growing through the years on a quarterly basis. As you can see, Twitter just started getting aggressive on revenue two years ago.

The majority of Twitter’s revenue — 87% — comes from advertising. The rest is from data licensing. The chart comes from BI Intelligence.

Chart of the day twitter revenue lossesBusiness Insider

