Twitter Lost $US69 Million On $US254 Million In Revenue During The First Half Of This Year

Compared to other major tech companies, Twitter is pretty small.

The company’s IPO filing reveals that it lost $US69 million on $US254 million in revenue through the first six months of the year. Facebook earned $US1 billion on $US3.3 billion in revenue for the same period.

Twitter is growing faster, though. Its revenue was up 107% on a year-over-year basis, compared to Facebook which grew 46%.

In this chart, you can see how Twitter’s revenue, and losses have been growing through the years on a quarterly basis. As you can see, Twitter just started getting aggressive on revenue two years ago.

The majority of Twitter’s revenue — 87% — comes from advertising. The rest is from data licensing. The chart comes from BI Intelligence.

