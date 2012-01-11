Twitter Slams Google's New Social Search Features: 'We're Concerned'

Photo: Matt Rosoff Business Insider

Twitter just issued a harsh statement condemning Google’s new search results, which integrate features from its social network Google+.Twitter touts itself as a true news distribution tool, where all the newest information breaks first on Twitter before anything else. The changes, which give Google+ results priority over other search results for some queries, would make it harder for people to find information via tweets, according to Twitter.



Here’s the full statement from Twitter (thanks to MG Siegler for getting this one):

For years, people have relied on Google to deliver the most relevant results anytime they wanted to find something on the Internet.

Often, they want to know more about world events and breaking news. Twitter has emerged as a vital source of this real-time information, with more than 100 million users sending 250 million Tweets every day on virtually every topic. As we’ve seen time and time again,news breaks first on Twitter; as a result, Twitter accounts and Tweets are often the most relevant results.

We’re concerned that as a result of Google’s changes, finding this information will be much harder for everyone. We think that’s bad for people, publishers, news organisations and Twitter users.

