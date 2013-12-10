Twitter's Promoted Trends Ad Product Isn't Very Popular Among Advertisers

Editor’s note: Social Media Insights will be delivered exclusively to subscribers of Business Insider Intelligence beginning January 2, 2014. Non-subscribers will receive a shorter afternoon version. Sign up for a free two-week trial to BI Intelligence here.

Twitter‘s Promoted Trends ad product, which has received significant attention since its debut, accounted for less than 10% of the company’s revenue in the second quarter,according to an SEC filing uncovered by TechCrunch

.

When Promoted Trends was launched in 2010, AllThingsD called it “Twitter’s next moneymaker,” and two years later the ad product seemed to be just that — fetching $US200,000 per advertiser, per day.

Twitter generated approximately $139 million in revenue during the second quarter, meaning Promoted Trends brought in roughly $US14 million that quarter. Therefore, it seems Twitter’s alternative ad products, such as Promoted Tweets and Promoted Accounts are generating the vast majority of ad revenue for the company. (TechCrunch)

In Other News …

Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Yahoo have banded together to press the government on reforming its surveillance program. The issue came to light earlier this year when Edward Snowden exposed that the NSA was requesting user data from major tech companies. (New York Times)

Netflix is reportedly attempting to “rewire” Americans’ viewing habits. Unlike cable, where programming is scheduled by arbitrary time slots, Netflix wants to replace the traditional TV model with one that is influenced by the behaviour of Internet users and what’s trending on the Web at any given moment. (New Republic)

Twitter signed a deal with Myriad Group to allow its users to access the service on their mobile devices without using an Internet connection. The deal is expected to help Twitter increase usage in emerging markets. (TechCrunch)

Business Insider’s Alyson Shontell tells the story of how Lightspeed Venture Partners became the first investor in Snapchat. (Business Insider)

DiGiorno Pizza live tweeted the “Sound of Music Live” last week, and now the brand is receiving considerable positive attention. (AdAge)

