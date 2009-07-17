Twitter's Preferred List Of Investment Bankers

Twitter plans to reach $140 million revenues by 2010 and $1.5 billion revenues by 2013. If it gets there, it’s going to be a startup any banker would want to take public.



But Twitter doesn’t want to work with just anybody.

According to stolen documents posted on TechCrunch, Twitter drew up the following list of bankers it wants to work with “for a year and a half – exchange favours, then use them for the transaction.”

Morgan Stanley’s star banker Paul Chamberlain — the guy who took Google public and helped sell DoubleClick to Google — takes the cake.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.