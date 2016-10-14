Twitter wants media partners to create more professional live videos

Facebook lets people use professional camera equipment to shoot live video, and now Twitter does too.

On Thursday, Twitter announced Periscope Producer, which lets media partners use professional-grade video cameras and mixing software to broadcast live video from Twitter’s Periscope app.

Normal Periscope users are only able to live stream from their phone’s camera.

Twitter’s main focus as of late has been securing and promoting live video streaming deals like NFL games and the presidential debates. Periscope Producer is clearly designed to promote live show broadcasts on Twitter’s platform, and the social network already has partners like Dancing with the Stars, Fusion, and Louis Vuitton using the software.

“Allowing people to create and share produced live video on Periscope has always been part of our vision and opens up new types of content for everyone to watch live,” Periscope CEO and Twitter board member Kayvon Beykpour said in a statement. “Periscope allows anyone to watch something with an audience, and now they’re able to watch daily shows, large and small-scale events and other live video with compelling content from creators they know and love.”

