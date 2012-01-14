Twitter's Other Tactic For Holding Onto Talented Employees: Let Them Move Around The World

Photo: Elizabeth Weil

Twitter has its own exchange program as a way to hold onto talent when it makes acquisitions, we’ve learned.Twitter employees have the option of making trips out to remote offices — like rotating from the San Francisco office to their New York office. Or anywhere else around the world where Twitter has an office.



Those can be short trips or a period of living in the new city, according to a few sources close to the company.

A lot of mature tech companies, like Google, are willing to do the same thing.

The remote offices serve as a way to pick up new talent in a new geographic region and attract talent that’s interested in that region.

