Here Is Twitter's Prediction For Today's Jobs Report

Matthew Boesler
Twitter blue birdCreative Tools

Twitter is bearish on today’s jobs report.
The median estimate for today’s nonfarm payrolls number is +111,000, below the Wall Street consensus estimate of +120,000.

The mean estimate is also +111,000, and the standard deviation is 39,569.

These numbers were calculated from 81 tweets using the hashtag #NFPGuesses through 7:50 AM ET this morning.

The jobs report is out at 8:30. Follow the release LIVE on Business Insider »

