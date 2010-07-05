Twitter's Newest Revenue Plan: Daily Deals

Twitter’s next revenue plan appears to be tweeting out daily deals through a new account called “Early Bird,” or @earlybird in Twitter parlance.



Marshall Kirkpatrick at ReadWriteWeb, first discovered the account. Twitter PR told Marshall, “There are interesting things in store for @earlybird. Keep waking up early and you might be the first to find out what they are.”

This is a brilliant, if simple, way for Twitter to generate revenue. As Marshall points out, Dell says it generated $6.5 million in sales on Twitter over 2 years. Twitter can inflate that number by appealing to a greater number of people, with a greater number of products.

Further, this keeps Twitter’s current users engaged, while giving more people a reason to join Twitter.

