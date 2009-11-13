User Guide To Twitter's New neighbourhood

Twitter is moving on up! The company is moving headquarters this week.

But not far — it grabbed the top floor of a building on 795 Folsom Street in San Francisco’s SoMA district, steps from its old office.

The new 31,000 square-foot space is sublet from AOL’s Bebo. It should be plenty for Twitter’s near- to medium-term growth plans — and for now, the 52 employees and the 27 more they’re looking to hire.

“Last day in the Bryant St. Twitter Loft,” Twitter’s Kevin Thau tweeted earlier today. “I am going to miss this place, but definitely ready for some breathing room.”

So, Twitter employees: What’s to do around the new digs? Here are some Yelp suggestions for the area:

Best coffee shop: epicentre Cafe. Map

764 Harrison St (between 4th St & Lapu St)

San Francisco, CA 94107

(415) 543-5436

www.epicentercafe.com

Review:

epicentre Cafe has the finest espresso and cappuccino in San Francisco. They make real, actual espresso and they sell awesome beans and grinds. They are in a spot on Harrison Street without a lot of walk-by traffic, so you have to know they are there, and it’s definitely worth the effort to find them.

Best indian food: Mehfil Indian Cuisine. Map

600 Folsom Street (between 2nd St & Hawrthrone St)

San Francisco, CA 94107

(415) 974-5510

www.mehfilindian.com

Review:

We ordered food to go here and was amazed by the quality and taste! Ordering online was easy and fast. You can punch in what time you want the food delivered and it comes at that time! The chicken tikka masala had a great sauce, the spinach with cheese was tasty and there was lots of cheese curds, and the somosas were large and completely filled with goodies. I was very impressed and will definitely have to stop into the restaurant soon!

Best sushi: Sanraku. Map

101 4th St (inside Metreon, between Howard St & Minna St)

San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 369-6166

www.sanraku.com

Review:

Been a fan of Sanraku (this location anyway) for years now. My best friend introduced me to it (the one on Suitter St) and fell in love with their Sesame Chicken. You can’t get it anywhere else. Prices are very reasonable too. I call in my order and pick it up in 10 minutes or dine with colleagues or friends. Service is always pleasant and FAST. A must for a lunch stop if you’re in the downtown area.

Best tacos: Chavo’s. Map

595 Bryant St (between 4th St & Zoe St)

San Francisco, CA 94107

(415) 495-5822

Review:

Ok, this place is AMAZING!!! REALLLY… it is. It is in the middle of my neighbourhood which only has upscale resturants, and i can’t afford upscale everynight, and there seems to be nothing else but like subway. I don’t understand since we are by the metreon, macone centre, and like 20 highrise condo/apartments. Thank god chavos exists. On weekdays they are open from 11am to 3pm and on the weekends it’s 11pm to 4am. WHICH IS CRAZY…

Best happy hour bar: John Colins. Map

90 Natoma St (between 2nd St & James Lick Fwy)

San Francisco, CA 94105

(415) 543-2277

www.johncolins.com

Review:

Soooo this is probably one of my favourite bars in the city…located off the beatin path you’ll find this spot only if you know where to look. It used to be an old train station and is proably going to have to be torn down soon so if you haven’t gotten to see it yet now is your opportunity!

Best book store: Chronicle Books. Map

101 4th St, 1st Floor

San Francisco, CA 94103

(415) 369-6271

www.chroniclebooks.com

Review:

I have had a literary love affair with Chronicle Books for many many years.

In fact, every time I stroll through a bookstore or see some awesome new book at some cool little boutique, who published it? Chronicle Books, of course. To prove my love and respect for the Chronicle Books brand even more, I once got asked out by a guy on http://Nerve.com who claimed he worked at Chronicle Books and actually debated going out with him for this fact alone. Yes, I love Chronicle Books THAT much.

