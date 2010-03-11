Twitter’s New Security Strategy: Rewriting Some Users’ Links

From Media Memo: Beset by phishing attacks and other scammy behaviour, Twitter is taking a step I don’t think I’ve seen anywhere else before: The social messaging service says it may change the text of its users’ messages in order to protect them.



Specifically, Twitter is going to rename links that users send to one another via direct messages, which allows the company to track them and shut them down if they turn out to be malicious. You’ll be able to identify the renamed links, because they’ll be shortened using a “twt.tl” prefix.

