Twitter's New Lists Feature Will Let You Follow A Group Of People At A Time

One of the missing Twitter features we’ve wanted is on the way: The ability to group people into a “list,” which people could follow all at once.



This way, someone could group “All NBA Players,” or we could group “All TBI Writers,” and someone could follow the whole list of people with one click.

Twitter says it’s testing the feature “with a small subset of users” and will roll it out soon.

Lists will be worked into the Twitter platform/API, so developers and Twitter app makers will be able to integrate it, too.

DON’T MISS: Twitter’s Road To $1 Billion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.