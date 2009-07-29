Twitter Rolls Out Search-Focused Homepage

The highlight of Twitter’s new homepage is a search bar under the message “See what people are saying about…”

Twitter is positioning itself to new users as the site to visit to find out what’s being discussed on the Web. It’s a way to show what Twitter is all about and not just tell.

Focusing on the search function is also a good way to get users to begin using the site immediately and get a hang of it; much better than being met with a “What are you doing?”

Twitter’s acquisition of Summize, a Twitter search engine, is looking like one of the best moves in its history. At first, the deal was helpful on Twitter’s technology side. Now Twitter is basing big parts of its core product around it. And perhaps someday, Summize will be central to Twitter’s business model, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.