Twitter's New Home Tweet Home

Twitter’s moved to its new headquarters and the team is just abuzz with excitement.



Everyone is remarking on the design detail and work put in by Sara Morishige Williams — wife of CEO Evan Williams — and Doug Williams.

There are cutesy throw pillows, inspiring neon signs, and even an authentic DJ booth.

The great views of the San Francisco skyline are not too shabby either.

Check out Twitter’s new office ->

