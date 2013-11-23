Twitter's New Ad Targeting Product Leaves TV Out In The Cold [THE BRIEF]

Quora Twitter CEO Dick Costolo

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Twitter introduced a new targeting product to allow advertisers to target people who have tweeted about a given television show, even if the advertiser has not bought a TV ad slot on that show. The new ad product will allow brands to take advantage of the demographic information provided by Nielsen’s TV ratings without actually having make a TV ad buy. We’ve argued previously that social media platforms have become so big they will need to siphon off some of TV’s ad money to sustain their growth.

The data management platform Lotame announced a partnership with the Singapore digital agency Dentsu Mobius to use Lotame’s audience targeting products on its advertising trading desk.

Senate Finance Chairman Max Baucus (D-Montana) proposed a law to allow businesses to expense only 50% of their advertising costs in the year they incur them, with the rest of the expenses spread over the next five years. American Association of Advertising Agencies CEO Nancy Hill said that not allowing advertisers to deduct all of their ad costs as a necessary expense would hurt the advertising industry, brands, and the media.

The digital agency ICED Media is rolling out an in-house studio it’s calling the Content Lab to help brands create original, native content.

Social platform Livefyre acquired the commenting and analytics firm Realtidbits, which provides its services to publishers like The CW Network and Thomson Reuters.

Digiday looks at how Fila is annotating lyrics about its brand on Rap Genius to preserve its cultural relevance in the hip-hop sphere.

Facebook will give preference to videos uploaded directly to its social network when it eventually rolls out its autoplay video feature, Adweek reports. Under the format Facebook is developing, only videos uploaded to Facebook will play automatically.

Holiday advertising is down 8.7% from this time a year ago, according to the ad-tracking firm Ace Metrix. Ace Metrix attributes this decline to the fact that Thanksgiving falls five days later this year than it did last year.

New York City comptroller John Liu is calling for Publicis and Omnicom to release the number of minorities and women they employ. Liu says that since the New York City pension funds he manages hold a combined $US61 million stake in the two companies, the information is important to him in deciding how he will vote as a shareholder on the companies’ proposed merger.

