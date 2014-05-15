Twitter's 'Bond Girl' @munilass Reveals Herself

Twitter Kristi Culpepper

If you’re on “finance Twitter” — the informal group of frequently anonymous or pseudonymous folks who Tweet about daily market moves and news — you probably know @munilass, who identified herself as “Bond Girl” on Twitter.

As Bloomberg’s Michelle Kaske and Brian Chappatta report, we now know that “Bond Girl” is Kristi Culpepper, who turns out to be the head of the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission.

“I changed my name on my account,” she told Bloomberg. “I felt like it.”

She would not comment to them further, but on Twitter said she felt compelled to reveal herself after the Bond Buyer newspaper figured out who she was.

Culpepper’s Tweets were a mix of market commentary and critiques of mainstream finance coverage. She’s now deleted almost the entirety of her 23,000+ Tweets.

