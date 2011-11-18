Twitter's Marketing Body Count

Twitter is, at heart, an advertising company. I know we all love to think that it exists to let us communicate and share easily with friends and strangers, but the reality is that Twitter lives to push promoted tweets, trends and accounts. Hopefully, if it does this well, the social media company will create more 1 percenters, a true sign of success.



The odds of an advertising company’s adding to the world’s financial elite, however, plunge when said company loses a lot of high-level marketing professionals. And this is exactly what’s happening at Twitter,according to The Daily Dot.

Lynn Fox, the head of corporate PR, departed, along with her boss, Sean Garrett. The head of marketing, Pam Kramer: gone. Media partnerships lead Robin Sloan: gone.

What comes next, notes the Dot, is ‘the inevitable visual effect of a chain-reaction car crash.’

