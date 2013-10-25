Twitter's Major Shareholders Are Only Selling A Minority Of Their Stakes

Twitter’s major shareholders will only be selling a minority of their stakes in the company, according to Twitter’s latest

SEC filing.

After the offering, the executive officers and directors will collectively own 22.3% of the company, which is only 3.2 percentage points less than their pre-IPO 25.5% share.

The company named its IPO price at between $US17 and $US20 per share and it plans to sell 70 million shares.

Check out this chart from the SEC filing:

See also: Twitter Names Its IPO Price

