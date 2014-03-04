Twitter Is Putting Two Log Cabins From The 1800s In Its San Francisco Offices

Business Insider/Melia Robinson This is not one of the cabins Twitter bought.

We’ve heard of startups having some crazy accommodations in their workplaces, but the latest interior decoration coming to Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters takes the cake.

While some companies treat their employees to extravagances like two-story slides, video games, and quiet areas for taking a nap, Twitter is doing something we’ve never heard of a tech company doing before: repurposing two log cabins from homesteader days into a forest-themed dining room.

The Marin Independent Journal’s Paul Liberatore has the scoop on the story.

According to Liberatore’s piece, Twitter hired Olle Lundberg of San Francisco’s Lundberg Design to lead the renovations in the company’s new office. The forest motif he’s introducing is an attempt to tie in the company’s bird logo with the feel of the office space, Lundberg says:

We’ve used the notion of the forest as a nice tie-in with Twitter and its bird logo. To me, the log cabins fit into that since, obviously, they’re made from logs that come from the forest. It’s also about using natural materials. There’s something nice about the character of the real wood. Visually there’s a patina of age. It isn’t something fake. It’s real. It’s reclaimed. It’s got some history to it, just as the building has history to it. One of the nice things about reusing old materials it that there is a story that comes with them.

Incredibly, Lundberg found the cabins via a Craigslist post. To get the two cabins to Twitter’s new San Francisco headquarters, they first had to be torn apart in Montana, transported to a lumber yard in Vallejo, Calif., put back together (with any rotten pieces replaced by the same kind of wood), then taken apart again to be shipped to Twitter’s new office in the mid-Market area of San Francisco.

Liberatore writes that the cabins will form “rooms within a room” in Twitter’s dining area. Twitter plans to install booths in the cabin as well as four TVs and a “coffee station.”

In addition to the cabins, Twitter’s new offices will also include a few extravagances now familiar to tech workers, like an arcade, rooftop garden, and even a yoga studio.

