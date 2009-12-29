Twitter's List Of 370 Banned Passwords

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/3137544bb3649349a6f14800/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="fail whale tbi" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Twitter appears to have learned from its security scare earlier this year and seems to be taking password security more seriously than most Internet services.

TechCrunch and a few other people noticed this list of 370 passwords that Twitter bans its members from using when they sign up for new accounts. They range from the obvious — “password,” “twitter,” etc. — to the obscene and bizarre.

Why ban them? They’re very easy for humans and brute-force hacking scripts to figure out, making it easier for people to get access to your account. On Twitter, this can be embarrassing. On other sites, this can be very costly.

A good, strong password is long, has multiple numbers and letters, mixes upper and lower case, and includes special characters like ! or &. Different sites use different security techniques, and might not allow some characters. But in general, the harder to remember, the better! (Which doesn’t help when you forget your password, of course.)

Here’s the full list of banned Twitter passwords, via TechCrunch:

1. 111111

2. 11111111

3. 112233

4. 121212

5. 123123

6. 123456

7. 1234567

8. 12345678

9. 131313

10. 232323

11. 654321

12. 666666

13. 696969

14. 777777

15. 7777777

16. 8675309

17. 987654

18. aaaaaa

19. abc123

20. abc123

21. abcdef

22. abgrtyu

23. access

24. access14

25. action

26. albert

27. alexis

28. amanda

29. amateur

30. andrea

31. andrew

32. angela

33. angels

34. animal

35. anthony

36. apollo

37. apples

38. arsenal

39. arthur

40. asdfgh

41. asdfgh

42. ashley

43. august

44. austin

45. badboy

46. bailey

47. banana

48. barney

49. baseball

50. batman

51. beaver

52. beavis

53. bigdaddy

54. bigdog

55. birdie

56. bitches

57. biteme

58. blazer

59. blonde

60. blondes

61. bond007

62. bonnie

63. booboo

64. booger

65. boomer

66. boston

67. brandon

68. brandy

69. braves

70. brazil

71. bronco

72. broncos

73. bulldog

74. buster

75. butter

76. butthead

77. calvin

78. camaro

79. cameron

80. canada

81. captain

82. carlos

83. carter

84. casper

85. charles

86. charlie

87. cheese

88. chelsea

89. chester

90. chicago

91. chicken

92. cocacola

93. coffee

94. college

95. compaq

96. computer

97. cookie

98. cooper

99. corvette

100. cowboy

101. cowboys

102. crystal

103. dakota

104. dallas

105. daniel

106. danielle

107. debbie

108. dennis

109. diablo

110. diamond

111. doctor

112. doggie

113. dolphin

114. dolphins

115. donald

116. dragon

117. dreams

118. driver

119. eagle1

120. eagles

121. edward

122. einstein

123. erotic

124. extreme

125. falcon

126. fender

127. ferrari

128. firebird

129. fishing

130. florida

131. flower

132. flyers

133. football

134. forever

135. freddy

136. freedom

137. gandalf

138. gateway

139. gators

140. gemini

141. george

142. giants

143. ginger

144. golden

145. golfer

146. gordon

147. gregory

148. guitar

149. gunner

150. hammer

151. hannah

152. hardcore

153. harley

154. heather

155. helpme

156. hockey

157. hooters

158. horney

159. hotdog

160. hunter

161. hunting

162. iceman

163. iloveyou

164. internet

165. iwantu

166. jackie

167. jackson

168. jaguar

169. jasmine

170. jasper

171. jennifer

172. jeremy

173. jessica

174. johnny

175. johnson

176. jordan

177. joseph

178. joshua

179. junior

180. justin

181. killer

182. knight

183. ladies

184. lakers

185. lauren

186. leather

187. legend

188. letmein

189. little

190. london

191. lovers

192. maddog

193. madison

194. maggie

195. magnum

196. marine

197. marlboro

198. martin

199. marvin

200. master

201. matrix

202. matthew

203. maverick

204. maxwell

205. melissa

206. member

207. mercedes

208. merlin

209. michael

210. michelle

211. mickey

212. midnight

213. miller

214. mistress

215. monica

216. monkey

217. monkey

218. monster

219. morgan

220. mother

221. mountain

222. muffin

223. murphy

224. mustang

225. naked

226. nascar

227. nathan

228. naughty

229. ncc1701

230. newyork

231. nicholas

232. nicole

233. nipple

234. nipples

235. oliver

236. orange

237. packers

238. panther

239. panties

240. parker

241. password

242. password

243. password1

244. password12

245. password123

246. patrick

247. peaches

248. peanut

249. pepper

250. phantom

251. phoenix

252. player

253. please

254. pookie

255. porsche

256. prince

257. princess

258. private

259. purple

260. pussies

261. qazwsx

262. qwerty

263. qwertyui

264. rabbit

265. rachel

266. racing

267. raiders

268. rainbow

269. ranger

270. rangers

271. rebecca

272. redskins

273. redsox

274. redwings

275. richard

276. robert

277. rocket

278. rosebud

279. runner

280. rush2112

281. russia

282. samantha

283. sammy

284. samson

285. sandra

286. saturn

287. scooby

288. scooter

289. scorpio

290. scorpion

291. secret

292. sexsex

293. shadow

294. shannon

295. shaved

296. sierra

297. silver

298. skippy

299. slayer

300. smokey

301. snoopy

302. soccer

303. sophie

304. spanky

305. sparky

306. spider

307. squirt

308. srinivas

309. startrek

310. starwars

311. steelers

312. steven

313. sticky

314. stupid

315. success

316. summer

317. sunshine

318. superman

319. surfer

320. swimming

321. sydney

322. taylor

323. tennis

324. teresa

325. tester

326. testing

327. theman

328. thomas

329. thunder

330. thx1138

331. tiffany

332. tigers

333. tigger

334. tomcat

335. topgun

336. toyota

337. travis

338. trouble

339. trustno1

340. tucker

341. turtle

342. twitter

343. united

344. vagina

345. victor

346. victoria

347. viking

348. voodoo

349. voyager

350. walter

351. warrior

352. welcome

353. whatever

354. william

355. willie

356. wilson

357. winner

358. winston

359. winter

360. wizard

361. xavier

362. xxxxxx

363. xxxxxxxx

364. yamaha

365. yankee

366. yankees

367. yellow

368. zxcvbn

369. zxcvbnm

370. zzzzzz

